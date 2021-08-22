Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$99,712.80 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,712.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,453 shares in the company, valued at C$329,503.94.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,525.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26.

Neovasc Inc. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

