NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.39.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NetApp stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $266,984,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

