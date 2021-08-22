Network International (LON:NETW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Network International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Network International stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374.40 ($4.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,937. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.45.

In other Network International news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

