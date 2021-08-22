New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,060 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $81,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

