New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $108,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

