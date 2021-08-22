New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $87.75 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $87,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

