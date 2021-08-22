New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of General Mills worth $78,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

