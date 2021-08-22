New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,530 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Target worth $226,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

