New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 364,028 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,176,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zynga were worth $76,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

