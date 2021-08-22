Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Newmont worth $96,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.