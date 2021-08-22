NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.11 on Friday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NextDecade by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextDecade by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.