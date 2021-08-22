NFTb Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, NFTb has traded up 117% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00130596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00157101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,551.88 or 0.99906631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00910874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.96 or 0.06650494 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

