NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $275.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.49. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.