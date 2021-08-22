Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. Analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

