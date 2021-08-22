Nord/LB Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €38.38 ($45.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Talanx has a 12-month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12-month high of €38.54 ($45.34).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

