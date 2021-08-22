Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

