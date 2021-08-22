Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

