Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

