Observer Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00803407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.