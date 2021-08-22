Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $589.02 million and approximately $72.35 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

