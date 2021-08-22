Offshift Hits One Day Volume of $57,100.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $57,100.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,902.95 or 0.99978361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

