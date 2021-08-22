Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $282.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $283.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

