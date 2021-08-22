Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,182,000.

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. 4,859,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,011. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10.

