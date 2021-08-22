Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.37. 56,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 2.00. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

