Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.