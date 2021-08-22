One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
