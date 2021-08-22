One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

