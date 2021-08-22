Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

OPRT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 133,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

