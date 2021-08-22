Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in AT&T by 172.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 735,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

