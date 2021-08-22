Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 125.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 321.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

