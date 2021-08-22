Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,218 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

