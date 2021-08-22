Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

PMVP opened at $28.45 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,035. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

