Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

