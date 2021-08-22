Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

