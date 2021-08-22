Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.