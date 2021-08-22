Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

