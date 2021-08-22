Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 360.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,851 shares of company stock worth $38,845,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of UPST opened at $195.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

