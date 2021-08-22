Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $34,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $22,557,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $15,248,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.42 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

