OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,594.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.