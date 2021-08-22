Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

OEG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. Analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 411,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbital Energy Group (OEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.