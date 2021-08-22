Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $23,872.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00157975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.65 or 0.99779353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00929721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06607890 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

