OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $120.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 94,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 228.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

