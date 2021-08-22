Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.