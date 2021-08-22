Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s share price rose 37.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 30,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 28,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

