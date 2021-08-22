Palladium Partners LLC Buys 27,875 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.23 during midday trading on Friday. 328,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

