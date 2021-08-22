Palladium Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

SCHW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,127. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

