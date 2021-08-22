Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,374,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 33,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

