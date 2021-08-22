Palladium Partners LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.09. 5,273,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

