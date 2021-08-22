Palladium Partners LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

