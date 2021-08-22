Palladium Partners LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. 978,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,077. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

