Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

